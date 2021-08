Valenzuela (Photo: LinkedIn)

MICHAEL VALENZUELA has been named SVP/Market Mgr. at AUDACY/SAN DIEGO-RIVERSIDE. He succeeds KARYN CERULLI, who has left the company.

VALENZUELA oversees SAN DIEGO stations Alternative KBZT (ALT 94.9), Country KSON, Sports KWFN (97.3 THE FAN), AC KYXY and Hot AC KXSN (SUNNY 98.1). VALENZUELA also heads AUDACY/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNADINO’s Country KFRG (KFROG 95.1).

