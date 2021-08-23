Updated Lineups For 'Louder Than Life' And 'Welcome To Rockville'

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS has announced some lineup additions for two of its fall festivals, LOUDER THAN LIFE and WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE. DISTURBED, VOLBEAT and ATREYU will now appear at LOUDER THAN LIFE, and SLIPKNOT, A DAY TO REMEMBER and GOJIRA will join WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE.The changes come after previous headliners NINE INCH NAILS and DEFTONES canceled all 2021 tour dates and the DWP team worked around the clock to secure new acts for fans.

LOUDER THAN LIFE will take place SEPTEMBER 23-26, 2021 in LOUISVILLE, KY and will be adding a THURSDAY night celebration event to kick off the weekend. WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE will expand to four days and will move to a new weekend of NOVEMBER 11-14, 2021, and a new home, relocating to the DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY in DAYTONA BEACH, FL.

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS founder/festival creator DANNY WIMMER said, “I want to say a massive thank you to SLIPKNOT, DISTURBED, A DAY TO REMEMBER, VOLBEAT, GOJIRA and ATREYU for immediately stepping in when we called them last week on such short notice. The last few weeks have been a wild ride, but these bands made it clear how much they want to be out there playing for their fans and will be ready to take the stage. We also talked to METALLICA last week, who have confirmed their excitement about playing our festivals in SEPTEMBER, OCTOBER and NOVEMBER. The road is going to be bumpy, but the team at DWP is undeterred and will continue to adapt to any road blocks. We are committed to putting on the rock reunion(s) we’ve all been waiting for. Keep On Keeping On."

Tickets for both events are on sale now at websites for LOUDER THAN LIFE and WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE.

« see more Net News