Reno (Photo: BMG)

BMG has signed songwriter/producer JOHNNY RENO to a worldwide publishing deal in partnership with songwriter and TRACK45 band member BEN JOHNSON.

The 22-year-old RENO began his career at age 15 playing on NASHVILLE's LOWER BROADWAY, and went on to tour with Country stars FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE and SAM HUNT. As a producer/writer, he has worked with TRACK45, KIDD G, TWINNIE and others.

“JOHNNY’s talent, passion and drive to succeed make him an instant standout,” said BMG Senior Creative Dir. KATIE KERKHOVER. "His ability to work seamlessly in both Country and Pop has him set up for a big future! We couldn’t be more excited to be working with him.”

