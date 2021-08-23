Partnering With Cumulus

ALL ACCESS is hearing from several reliable sources that IRVING AZOFF's GLOBAL MUSIC RIGHTS (GMR) has recently entered into a long-term, multi-year partnership with CUMULUS MEDIA, joining iHEARTMEDIA and AUDACY as signatories.

GMR's roster of hitmakers include BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, BRUNO MARS, BRYAN ADAMS, CHILDISH GAMBINO, DON HENLEY, DRAKE, GEORGE HARRISON, GLENN FREY, HARRY STYLES, JARED LETO, JASON MRAZ, JOE WALSH, JOHN LENNON, JOHN MAYER, JON BON JOVI, LEON BRIDGES, LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM, LIZZO, NEAL SCHON, NICKI MINAJ, PHARRELL WILLIAMS, POST MALONE, PRINCE, RYAN TEDDER, SHAWN MENDES, SLASH, SMOKEY ROBINSON, STEVE MILLER, STEVE PERRY, ZIGGY MARLEY and many more.

The commercial partnership benefits both CUMULUS and the GLOBAL MUSIC RIGHTS songwriters, unlocking access to some of music’s most popular performers for fans all over the country.

Requests for comment from GMR and CUMULUS have been made.

