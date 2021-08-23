Promotions

EMMIS INDIANAPOLIS VP/Programming DAVID WOOD has added programming duties for Sports WIBC-HD2-W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN), retaining programming responsibilities for News-Talk WIBC as well. WOOD joined EMMIS in 2010 as PD of THE FAN (then WFNI-A) and AC WYXB (B105.7) and was named VP/Programming in 2020.

In addition, THE FAN Exec Producer TODD MEYER has been promoted to APD, and WIBC APD MATT HIBBELN remains in place with additional programming duties. WOOD's additional duties follow the departure of FAN PD JEFF RICKARD, who recently left the station to join AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON as Brand Manager (NET NEWS 8/3).

“Collectively, these three EMMIS programming veterans have more than 60 years of experience at EMMIS INDIANAPOLIS, and have all shown an enduring commitment to these iconic Indianapolis brands,” said Market Pres. TAJA GRAHAM. “The continuity they bring, coupled with their creativity and hard work, will ensure EMMIS INDIANAPOLIS continues to grow and serve as the market leader.”





Wood, Meyer, Hibbeln







