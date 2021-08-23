Vaccinations Required

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP is the latest radio company to institute a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for its employees.

In a memo to staff, CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY wrote, “As broadcasters, we have a higher duty to the communities we serve than do ordinary businesses and as a company, we have a responsibility to ensure a safe working environment on behalf of our employees and their families. Accordingly, we will be requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by NOVEMBER 1st, excepting those with religious or medical accommodations. This policy will apply to new and existing employees alike.”

