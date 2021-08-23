Beck

PREMIERE NETWORKS” GLENN BECK raised $27 million through his non-profit MERCURY ONE organization for his NAZARENE FUND, which he says will use the funds to rescue about 5,00 Christians from AFGHANISTAN. On AUGUST 18th, BECK called upon his listeners to “give until it hurts” to his charity, and listeners responded with donations that reached $13 million by THURSDAY and $20 million by FRIDAY.

BECK said, “In times like these, what I believe to be the greatest audience ever assembled, has given me, the Afghan people, and the world, something so important right now -- HOPE. It’s the power of one.”

