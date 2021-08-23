Hurray For Local!

SARKES TARZIAN Triple A WTTS/INDIANAPOLIS is celebrating its inaugural 92-3 DAY TODAY (9/23) – a play on the date and the station’s dial position.

All day the station is celebrating its listeners' support of local charities, businesses and local independent radio, including WTTS. The day’s activities culminate this evening at the HI-FI ANNEX with live performances by SARA KAYS and THE HEAVY HOURS.

Tickets for the show are – you guessed it -- only $9.23.





