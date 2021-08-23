Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for AUGUST 16-22 showed downloads increasing 8% from the previous week but remaining down 10% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from AUGUST 17, 2020 to AUGUST 22, 2021 was -19% for Arts, -16% for Business, -1% for Comedy, -49% for Education, -24% for History, -12% for News, -11% for Science, -16% for Society & Culture, -9% for Sports, and +34% for True Crime..

Week-to-week growth in 2021 was -2% for Arts, +3% for Business, +4% for Comedy, +12% for Education, 0% for History, +12% for News, +1% for Science, +8% for Society & Culture, +4% for Sports, and +23% for True Crime.

« see more Net News