Leadership Music Non-Profit Elects New Officers And Board Members
by Laura Moxley
August 23, 2021 at 12:36 PM (PT)
NASHVILLE-based national educational non-profit LEADERSHIP MUSIC has elected new officers and board members.
DAVID KELLS, EVP/Entertainment and Venues for BRIDGESTONE ARENA/NASHVILLE PREDATORS, takes the role of Pres. LEADERSHIP MUSIC's Exec. Dir. DEBBIE LINN says KELLS' new role is particularly significant this year. “Because of DAVID’s position at BRIDGESTONE ARENA and the NASHVILLE PREDATORS, he is up-to-the-minute on everything that is happening with the virus, the CDC mandates and all COVID protocols."
Other officers joining the Executive Committee include Pres. elect DEBBIE CARROLL of MUSICARES, Past Pres. DIANE PEARSON of CITY NATIONAL BANK, ERICK LONG as Secretary and FBMM's DAVID BOYER as Treasurer. Songwriter STACY WIDELITZ, DO WRITE MUSIC's MARGHIE EVANS, BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP's ANDREW KAUTZ and manager/producer KELLI HAYWOOD of KCH ENTERTAINMENT also join the Executive Committee.
Five new board members have been appointed, consisting of KAUTZ (a returning board member), CAA's BRAD BISSELL, producer SCOTT GEROW of BATTERY LANE MUSIC, artist/producer PHIL HUGHLEY and the GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION's JACKIE PATILLO. Serving as legal counsel are WALLER LAW's WILL CHEEK and LYNN MORROW of ADAMS & REESE.
On the LEADERSHIP MUSIC staff, GUY EVANS has been promoted from Finance Clerk to Mgr./Programs and Finance.
“I could not be any prouder of this board,” said LINN. “They always provide exceptional leadership, support and vision for the organization, but their guidance and steady hand over the past 18 months has assured that LEADERSHIP MUSIC has continued to thrive and prosper during this very trying time.”
Here's the complete list of LEADERSHIP MUSIC board members:
BRAD BISSELL
DAVID BOYER
DEBBIE CARROLL
EMILY EVANS
MARGHIE EVANS
JOE GALANTE
SCOTT GEROW
MITCH GLAZIER
KELLI HAYWOOD
BJ HILL
PHIL HUGHLEY
MASON HUNTER
ANDREW KAUTZ
DAVID KELLS
JERRY KIMBROUGH
CHANDRA LaPLUME
ERICK LONG
HEATHER McBEE
JACKIE PATILLO
DIANE PEARSON
DAVE POMEROY
LISA PURCELL
JOHN STROHM
RACHEL WHITNEY
STACY WIDELITZ
LANE WILSON
BRET WOLCOTT