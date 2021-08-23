Kells (Photo: Leadership Music)

NASHVILLE-based national educational non-profit LEADERSHIP MUSIC has elected new officers and board members.

DAVID KELLS, EVP/Entertainment and Venues for BRIDGESTONE ARENA/NASHVILLE PREDATORS, takes the role of Pres. LEADERSHIP MUSIC's Exec. Dir. DEBBIE LINN says KELLS' new role is particularly significant this year. “Because of DAVID’s position at BRIDGESTONE ARENA and the NASHVILLE PREDATORS, he is up-to-the-minute on everything that is happening with the virus, the CDC mandates and all COVID protocols."

Other officers joining the Executive Committee include Pres. elect DEBBIE CARROLL of MUSICARES, Past Pres. DIANE PEARSON of CITY NATIONAL BANK, ERICK LONG as Secretary and FBMM's DAVID BOYER as Treasurer. Songwriter STACY WIDELITZ, DO WRITE MUSIC's MARGHIE EVANS, BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP's ANDREW KAUTZ and manager/producer KELLI HAYWOOD of KCH ENTERTAINMENT also join the Executive Committee.

Five new board members have been appointed, consisting of KAUTZ (a returning board member), CAA's BRAD BISSELL, producer SCOTT GEROW of BATTERY LANE MUSIC, artist/producer PHIL HUGHLEY and the GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION's JACKIE PATILLO. Serving as legal counsel are WALLER LAW's WILL CHEEK and LYNN MORROW of ADAMS & REESE.

On the LEADERSHIP MUSIC staff, GUY EVANS has been promoted from Finance Clerk to Mgr./Programs and Finance.

“I could not be any prouder of this board,” said LINN. “They always provide exceptional leadership, support and vision for the organization, but their guidance and steady hand over the past 18 months has assured that LEADERSHIP MUSIC has continued to thrive and prosper during this very trying time.”

Here's the complete list of LEADERSHIP MUSIC board members:

BRAD BISSELL

DAVID BOYER

DEBBIE CARROLL

EMILY EVANS

MARGHIE EVANS

JOE GALANTE

SCOTT GEROW

MITCH GLAZIER

KELLI HAYWOOD

BJ HILL

PHIL HUGHLEY

MASON HUNTER

ANDREW KAUTZ

DAVID KELLS

JERRY KIMBROUGH

CHANDRA LaPLUME

ERICK LONG

HEATHER McBEE

JACKIE PATILLO

DIANE PEARSON

DAVE POMEROY

LISA PURCELL

JOHN STROHM

RACHEL WHITNEY

STACY WIDELITZ

LANE WILSON

BRET WOLCOTT

