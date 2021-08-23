GRAMMY-Winner BEYONCE' and her husband JAY-Z debuted their new "About Love" campaign for TIFFANY & CO, SUNDAY (8/29). BEYONCE was sporting the brand's iconic 128.54-carat TIFFANY DIAMOND. The campaign makes the singer only the fourth Woman and first Black Woman ever to wear it since it was found in 1877.

The TIFFANY DIAMOND, reportedly worth over $30 million, was previously worn by socialite Mrs. E. SHELDON WHITEHOUSE in 1957, AUDREY HEPBURN in 1961 while promoting BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY'S, and LADY GAGA at the 2019 ACADEMY AWARDS.

TIFFANY's EVP/Product & Communications ALEXANDRE ARNAULT said, “BEYONCÉ and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents TIFFANY’s values. We are honored to have the CARTERS as a part of the TIFFANY family.”

