Former NEUHOFF COMMUNICATIONS Hot AC WDNL (D102), News-Talk WDAN-A, and Classic Rock WRHK (94.9 K-ROCK)/DANVILLE, IL MD/host CHAD BAKER has rejoined crosstown ILIANA COMMUNICATIONS Farm-Variety WITY-A W258CY/DANVILLE, IL as Sports Dir./APD.

BAKER hosted mornings at WITY in 2017-18 and has previously worked at CROMWELL GROUP and WITHERS BROADCASTING stations in central and southern ILLINOIS.

