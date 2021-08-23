-
FCC Proposes Fine Against Florida Translator Owner For Failure To File For License To Cover On Time
by Perry Michael Simon
August 23, 2021 at 12:53 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The FCC has proposed a $3,500 fine against NATKIM RADIO, LLC for a late covering license application for FM translator W285FR/PALATKA, FL and operating the station after its construction permit had expired.
The Commission said that the permittee failed to file for a license to cover by the JANUARY 17, 2021 deadline and in its subsequent filing of a petition for reconsideration on MARCH 9th, the permittee said that the translator was built and operating before the permit expired.