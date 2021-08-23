Fine

The FCC has proposed a $3,500 fine against NATKIM RADIO, LLC for a late covering license application for FM translator W285FR/PALATKA, FL and operating the station after its construction permit had expired.

The Commission said that the permittee failed to file for a license to cover by the JANUARY 17, 2021 deadline and in its subsequent filing of a petition for reconsideration on MARCH 9th, the permittee said that the translator was built and operating before the permit expired.

