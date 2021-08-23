Back On Track

JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) has revealed the first details of the inaugural live and in-person JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST in BOULDER, CO, including the return to the ST. JULIEN HOTEL & SPA as the host hotel where all the daytime events and Late-Night Lounges will take place.

SUMMITFEST happens WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3rd-FRIDAY, AUGUST 5th, 2022, with the Keynote Interview kicking things off at 3p on WEDNESDAY and The Triple A Awards Luncheon wrapping the event up on FRIDAY. Evening shows will take place at the FOX THEATRE and an outdoor stage on the same block.

JBE President JACK BARTON said, “I am completely stoked to be able to make this announcement after a two-year hiatus since the last BOULDER event, kicking off a new era under the JBE banner. The last couple of years have been challenging for all of us – to say the least – and it will be a personal thrill to bring our community back together to celebrate not only the work we’re all so lucky to have the opportunity to do, but also the friendships and sense of family we’ve developed over the decades.”

* Rooms at ST. JULIEN start at the special JBE rate of $299/night, and you can reserve yours here.

* Pre-registration for the JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST is open now at the non-refundable introductory rate of $299 until it goes up on JANUARY 1st, 2022. If you purchased a registration for 2020 and did not request a refund, your 2020 registration will be honored in 2022. All registrants still holding 2020 registrations will be contacted via email with a confirmation of their 2022 registration. Register here.

* All state and local safety protocols will be followed.

* Once again, JBE is proud to welcome ALL ACCESS as the Media Sponsor of the event.

\For more information contact:

ELLIE SANDERS at ellie@jackbartonentertainment.com, or at (216) 559-1041)

JACK BARTON at jack@jackbartonentertainment.com, or at (856) 625-7153)





