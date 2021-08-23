Lisa Keil

CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS has hired LISA KEIL as Events Manager. KEIL joins CMB after spending several years as Dir./Marketing & Promotions at CRISTA MEDIA Contemporary Christian KFMK (SPIRIT 105.9)/AUSTIN, TX along with serving as the Marketing Director for CRISTA's KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3)/SEATTLE. KEIL also spent time at PROVIDENT LABEL GROUP on the radio team and brings with her years of event experience.



CMB Executive Director MICHELLE YOUNKMAN shared, “We're thrilled to have LISA KEIL join the CMB family. She brings extensive experience to CMB's Events Manager position with her time in radio and on the label side. We're excited to see CMB grow with LISA on our team. While we are sad to see CAROL ELLINGSON go, we wish her nothing but the best as she steps back to focus on her family.”



KEIL added, “I couldn’t have been more thrilled to join the CMB team! My passion is events and music and combining those two to serve our Christian radio community is something I am so excited about and feel so honored that God would entrust me with this gift."

« see more Net News