Requiring Full Vaccination Or Negative Covid Test

NASHVILLE's AMERICANAFEST, set for SEPTEMBER 22nd-25th (NET NEWS 7/21), will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccinations, with the final dose at least 14 days prior to the event's opening day, or a negative COVID test within 72 hours before entering any official AMERICANAFEST-produced event.

In a statement released YESTERDAY (8/23), festival organizer the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION said, "The decision was made based on the latest recommendations by the CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION (CDC). We encourage all attendees to wear masks in indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. This policy is also in alignment with the recently announced policy from the MUSIC VENUE ALLIANCE of NASHVILLE, which includes the festival’s independent music venues."

The statement added, "This policy may change as we approach our event due to federal, state and local guidelines. We thank you in advance for helping us in protecting yourself and the rest of our community."

