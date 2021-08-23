HARDY (Photo: Tanner Gallager)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS' HARDY on his engagement to longtime girlfriend CALEIGH RYAN. HARDY popped the question last night (8/22).

He posted the news TODAY (8/23) on INSTAGRAM, writing, "I'm not her boyfriend anymore," which are lyrics from his song "Boyfriend." RYAN also confirmed the news with her INSTAGRAM post captioned, "We're getting married!!!" with a photo of the two in front of the LYRIC THEATER in OXFORD, MS.

