Congratulations to RCA NASHVILLE's KANE BROWN on his career best add week total as he got 107 MEDIABASE stations on board in the first week for his new song, "One Mississippi," making it the most-added song at Country radio this week. BROWN will hit ABC's "JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!" TODAY (8/24) at 10:35p (CT) for the single's national television debut.

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; RCA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion DENNIS REESE; SMN VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS and Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH; Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LARRY SANTIAGO, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion MALLORY MICHAELS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion DAN NELSON, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion ELIZABETH SLEDGE, Promotion Specialist NICOLE WALDEN and Manager/National Promotion SAMI SHEA.

