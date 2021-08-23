LL Cool J: Made It Before The Rain (Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Right up until the last minute, as CNN's ANDERSON COOPER bantered with CARLOS SANTANA, ELVIS COSTELLO and STEPHEN COLBERT, the organizers of "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert," were hopeful that the show could go one, perhaps even in the VIP tent, where the likes of BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, MALUMA and THE KILLERS waited to see if they'd go on.

Instead, CLIVE and son DOUG DAVIS reluctantly admitted what had become apparent. The HURRICANE HENRI conditions would not let the show go on, leaving the likes of PAUL SIMON cooling his heels back in his apartment across the street from the GREAT LAWN at CENTRAL PARK.

There are discussions to finish the concert at some point, but getting into CENTRAL PARK might be a problem since the GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL is scheduled to take place SEPTEMBER 25th with COLDPLAY, BILLIE EILISH, CAMILA CABELLO, JENNIFER LOPEZ, LIZZO, MEEK MILL, SHAWN MENDES, ALESSIA CARA, BURNA BOY, CYNDI LAUPER, JON BATISTE and LANG LANG.

There was a documentary crew on hand to shoot the proceedings, which included memorable performances by the NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC, ANDREA BOCELLI, SANTANA, ROB THOMAS & WYCLEF JEAN, JP SAXE and JULIA MICHAELS; KANE BROWN, JOURNEY, POLO G, EARTH, WIND & FIRE, JON BATISTE and a rain-shorted set by BARRY MANILOW, before he could get to "I Made It Through The Rain." The highlight was, perhaps, LL COOL J's salute to 50 years of NEW YORK hip-hop, featuring GRANDMASTER FLASH & THE FURIOUS FIVE's MELLE MEL and SCORPIO; FRENCH MONTANA, FAT JOE & REMY MA, A BOOGIE WITH DA HOODIE, and BUSTA RHYMES and SPLIFF STAR, ending with LL and REV RUN testifying on "It's Tricky" and "Rock the Bells." No word on what the producers -- including PATRICK MENTON, MARK JOHNSON and LIVE NATION -- plan to do with the footage.

