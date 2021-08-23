Aerosmith: To Sir Lucian, With Love (UMG)

Ahead of the 50th anniversary of the best-selling AMERICAN hard-rock band of all time, UMG is set to become home to AEROSMITH’s entire recorded music catalog, future new music releases, merchandise and audio-visual content, marking a new era in the band’s celebrated and illustrious career.

For the first time, in 2022 all of AEROSMITH’s iconic recordings will be unified in one place ahead of the band's upcoming 50th Anniversary, through a new multifaceted partnership with UMG. In addition to supporting the band’s consolidated catalog, this partnership will also make use of unprecedented access to the storied ‘VINDALOO VAULTS’ and personal archives of band members STEVEN TYLER, JOE PERRRY, TOM HAMILTON, JOEY KRAMER and BRAD WHITFORD, who will actively help curate their collections of music, photos, video footage, artwork, journals, set lists and memorabilia. Future releases will offer fans access to never-before seen and heard gems, that will further cement the band’s position as one of rock’s most ground-breaking and reverential groups in history.

UMG will also be the home of future music projects, as well as work with the band to develop, produce and distribute new film, television and other audio-visual content projects celebrating its history and significant cultural impact. The partnership expects to announce details of those new music and audio-visual projects shortly. UMG will work hand in hand with the band to continue to introduce Aerosmith and their rich musical legacy to new generations of fans around the world.

Commented AEROSMITH co-founder and lead guitarist JOE PERRY, “It’s been a long road but I’m extremely happy and proud to say on behalf of the band, we have been able to bring our 50 years of music under one roof by partnering with UMG. This will allow us to bring our music to our fans in ways we never were able to before. It’s something we’ve dreamed about happening for a long time. It's a win for AEROSMITH, UMG and ultimately our fans. Needless to say we are very excited. It’s an incredible way to celebrate 50 years and the many more years to come.”

Added UMG Chairman/CEO SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE, “AEROSMITH’s global success places them in rarefied air among the all-time greatest rock icons. On the band’s 50th anniversary, AEROSMITH continues to influence the course of music not only through their iconic catalog but also through film, television and video games and their inimitable style. On a personal note, I couldn’t be prouder that they have chosen UMG as their global partner. We look forward to building upon their incredible legacy and ensuring their music continues to inspire fans around the world.”

AEROSMITH manager LARRY RUDOLPH said, “I couldn’t be happier for the band members and their families. Not only are we bringing together the band’s entire catalog in one place, but we’re entrusting these recordings to the very capable hands of SIR LUCIAN, BRUCE RESNIKOFF and the incredible UMG system worldwide. I would like to thank SIR LUCIAN for tirelessly working together to craft perhaps the most unique and mutually beneficial catalog arrangement in history and providing a huge commitment to AEROSMITH. The members of AEROSMITH and I thank him and we all look forward to many years of successfully continuing to share the catalog of the greatest AMERICAN rock band in history with the world.”

The partnership significantly expands AEROSMITH’s historic relationship with UMG. The band recorded some of its biggest-selling albums for GEFFEN RECORDS, including "Done With Mirrors" (1985), "Permanent Vacation" (1987), "Pump" (1989) and "Get A Grip"(1993). AEROSMITH also works with BRAVADO’s EPIC RIGHTS for merchandise and has previously released concert films through EAGLE ROCK ENTERTAINMENT. The legendary band is also part of UMG’s partnership with YOUTUBE, bringing music videos into current video and audio standards, with recent releases including “Dude Looks Like a Lady” and “Dream On.”

Inducted into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME in 2001, AEROSMITH is tied for the most RIAA album certifications by an AMERICAN group with 25 Gold, 18 Platinum, 12 multi-Platinum and one diamond. As the band was founded in BOSTON in 1970, APRIIL 13th has been declared “AEROSMITH DAY” in MASSACHUSETTS by former GOVERNOR WILLIAM WELD.

