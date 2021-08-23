Morris

Longtime NASHVILLE entertainment publicist NORM MORRIS died at her home in KINGSTON SRINGS, TN on FRIDAY, AUGUST 20th at the age of 82 following a battle with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. She worked as a publicist and consultant for such artists as RALPH STANLEY, STEVE WARINER, WAYLON JENNINGS, MERLE HAGGARD and BLUEGRASS HALL OF FAME members JIM & JESSE McREYNOLDS, among others, during her career in music.

Prior to her work as a publicist, MORRIS was a college textbook editor and author as well as a photographer, whose work was used in the magazines PEOPLE, TV GUIDE, WRITER’S DIGEST, BILLBOARD, BLUEGRASS UNLIMITED and AMUSEMENT BUSINESS, among others.

MORRIS was the matriarch of a prominent NASHVILLE music industry family that included her husband of 61 years, journalist and former BILLBOARD Country Editor ED MORRIS, publicist daughter ERIN MORRIS HUTTLINGER and music publishing executive son JASON MORRIS. Survivors also include daughter RACHEL SERRATO, sister FRANKIE FOSTER, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

ED MORRIS lovingly documented his wife’s battle with Alzheimer’s in numerous FACEBOOK posts, and in a book where those posts were compiled, titled “Stardust: An Alzheimer's Love Story.”

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to NASHVILLE’s ALIVE HOSPICE.

