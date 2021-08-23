-
Shadow Williams Is Returning To KQRA (Q102)/Springfield, MO As APD/Events & Marketing
by Ken Anthony
August 24, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
SHADOW WILLIAMS is returning to MID-WEST FAMILY Active Rock KQRA (Q 102)/SPRINGFIELD, MO as APD/Events & Marketing as well as Middays after leaving the station in 2017 to return to college (NET NEWS 7/19/2017).
SHADOW, who worked at KQRA for years, told ALL ACCESS, "Our OM/PD SCOTT ELLIS was trying to fill this position. It just so happened that I was available and here, and I happen to know a thing or 50 about Q102!"
Reach out to SHADOW at shadow@q1021.fm.