Jamie Kimmett

PROVIDENT LABEL GROUP artist JAMIE KIMMETT was involved in a serious car accident involving a semi-truck while driving back to Nashville after a concert in ARKANSAS last Friday night (8/20).



KIMMETT was airlifted to the hospital where he's currently in stable condition. Doctors are astonished that he survived the crash and described him as "remarkable" and a "one thousand to one" survivor.



KIMMETT is from SCOTLAND and doesn't have AMERICAN medical insurance, so his management team has set up a GOFUNDME to help with medical bills. You can help here.





What's Left of Kimmett's Car

















