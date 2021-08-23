Sold

DAVID INGLES MINISTRIES CHURCH, INC. is selling Religion KDIM/COWETA-TULSA, OK to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $2,415,000. EMF owns AIR1 affiliate KWRI/BARTLESVILLE, OK, a rimshot with FM translators in TULSA, and K-LOVE affiliate KYLK/OKEMAH, OK, which rimshots both TULSA and OKLAHOMA CITY with a translator in TULSA.

In other filings with the FCC, PATRICIA E. VAN ZANDT is selling Religion WGNX/COLCHESTER, IL to GOOD NEWS RADIO INC. for $140,000.

LL JAMES MEDIA, LLC is transferring R&B Oldies WROX-A-W248CL/CLARKSDALE, MS to CONTEMPORARY COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for forgiveness of a promissory note of about $50,000.

SAMANTHA BARRIENTOS is selling K282BF/ODESSA, TX to IGLESIA DEL CAMINO LA VERDAD Y LA VIDA INC. for $180,000. The primary station is listed as KIDC-LP/ODESSA.

CECILE ANDREWS is selling K265AX/CHELAN and MANSON, WA; K276BY/PATEROS and BREWSTER, WA; and K276CT/TWISP, WA to CYNTHIA ENNIS for $1. The primary station is listed as ICICLE BROADCASTING AC KOZI-F/CHELAN, WA.

FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. has closed on the sale of W208BQ/CLARKS SUMMIT, PA to TELIKOJA EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING INC. for $500.

HISPANIC FAMILY CHRISTIAN NETWORK, INC. has closed on the sale of K225CM/DALLAS to KULDIP SINGH's WE SERVE LLC for $685,000. The seller has also applied for an STA to operate KXOI-A/CRANE, TX with nighttime power (125 watts) from one tower whole it replaces a phasor and tower.

LAURENS COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of Beach Music WPCC-A/CLINTON, SC to PAT PATTERSON's LARGE TIME RADIO NETWORK LLC for $1,175.40.

President DENNIS R. YELTON has closed on the sale of his 33.3% of BROADCO OF TEXAS, INC., licensee of KMGZ and K247BA/LAWTON, OK, to 33/3% partner, VP FRED MORTON, for $100,000 plus $80,000 for a noncompete agreement. MORTON now holds 66.6% of the company, with Treasurer LINDA A. MEYER owning 33.3%.

EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of W256CL/PARK FOREST, IL to JAMES WHITE's OHANA DEL SOL, LLC.

ADX COMMUNICATIONS OF PENSACOLA has closed on the trade of Country WYCT (CAT COUNTRY 98.7) and AC W233CM (PLAYLIST 94.5)/PENSACOLA, FL to the MARY ELIZABETH HOXENG REVOCABLE TRUST for the trust's interest in three real estate properties in PENSACOLA. HOXENG is the owner and GM of ADX.

And CLIFFORD and VICKI SHANK, SUE JENNINGS, and MICHAEL HILL have closed on the transfer of control of AD ASTRA PER ASPERA BROADCASTING, INC., licensee of Country KXKU (KICKS 106)/LYONS, KS; Top 40 KSKU (HIT RADIO 94.7)/STERLING, KS; Classic Rock KNZS/ARLINGTON, KS; and Classic Hits KWHK (95.9 HK FM)/HUTCHINSON, KS, ito CHRISTOFER CHARLES SHANK, son of CLIFFORD and VICKI SHANK, for $1.235 million in a 10 year, 4.5% note.

« see more Net News