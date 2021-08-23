Scary Tales, Boys & Girls

Beginning TODAY (8/24) it’s another exciting “Tales From The Turntable” podcast episode with hosts JAMES OATWAY and JACK ASHTON.

Together, JAMES and JACK grill ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER, asking about how he got started in radio, what inspired his desire to be a DJ, and how he made it happen at the ripe old age of 15.

They found out what it was like to hang out with JOHN LENNON for a weekend, why FREDDIE MERCURY got naked at a BENIHANA RESTAURANT, and how the idea for ALLACCESS.COM came to be.

Check out the video trailer for this new episode of “Tales From The Turntable”:

And to hear “Tales From The Turntable” Season 1, Episode 8, just click here.

« see more Net News