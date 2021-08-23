-
Tales From The Turntable: Shining The White Hot Light Of Truth On All Access' Joel Denver
by Joel Denver
August 24, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Beginning TODAY (8/24) it’s another exciting “Tales From The Turntable” podcast episode with hosts JAMES OATWAY and JACK ASHTON.
Together, JAMES and JACK grill ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER, asking about how he got started in radio, what inspired his desire to be a DJ, and how he made it happen at the ripe old age of 15.
They found out what it was like to hang out with JOHN LENNON for a weekend, why FREDDIE MERCURY got naked at a BENIHANA RESTAURANT, and how the idea for ALLACCESS.COM came to be.
Check out the video trailer for this new episode of “Tales From The Turntable”:
And to hear “Tales From The Turntable” Season 1, Episode 8, just click here.