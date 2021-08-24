-
Peter Dominowski To Exit Northeast Indiana Public Radio At Year's End
by Perry Michael Simon
August 24, 2021 at 4:57 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NORTHEAST INDIANA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WBOI/FORT WAYNE Pres./GM PETER DOMINOWSKI has announced his departure from the station at the end of the year.
DOMINOWSKI, a former PD at WFMT/CHICAGO and WMFE/ORLANDO, has concurrently maintained his STRATEGIC PROGRAMMNG PARTHERS and MARKET TREND RESEARCH consulting firms and he will continue that work while relocating to FLORIDA. NORTHEAST INDIANA PUBLIC RADIO will conduct a nationwide search for DOMINOWSKI's replacement.