Dominowski (Photo: LinkedIn)

NORTHEAST INDIANA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WBOI/FORT WAYNE Pres./GM PETER DOMINOWSKI has announced his departure from the station at the end of the year.

DOMINOWSKI, a former PD at WFMT/CHICAGO and WMFE/ORLANDO, has concurrently maintained his STRATEGIC PROGRAMMNG PARTHERS and MARKET TREND RESEARCH consulting firms and he will continue that work while relocating to FLORIDA. NORTHEAST INDIANA PUBLIC RADIO will conduct a nationwide search for DOMINOWSKI's replacement.

