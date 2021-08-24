Names 2021 Leadership Awards Recipients

THE BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA has released the names of the recipients of the 2021 Leadership Awards. The Leadership Awards are given annually in recognition of career contributions to the broadcast industry and the community at-large. The Awards will be presented at the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION Annual Breakfast at 7a on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12th in the Brahms Room of the ENCORE HOTEL in LAS VEGAS, during the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) SHOW.

This year’s honorees are:

BYRON ALLEN, Founder/Chairman/CFO, ALLEN MEDIA GROUP

PIERRE BOUVARD, Chief Insights Officer, CUMULUS MEDIA

RALPH OAKLEY, Pres./CEO, QUINCY MEDIA

CHRISTINE TRAVAGLINI, President, KATZ RADIO GROUP

DENNIS WHARTON, Retired, EVP/Media Relations, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS

THE BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION will also present the LOWRY MAYS EXCELLENCE IN BROADCASTING AWARD during the Breakfast. That honoree will be announced shortly.

« see more Net News