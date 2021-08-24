Grace (Photo: Curb-Word)

CURB-WORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed HARPER GRACE to a worldwide publishing deal.

In 2018, TEXAS native GRACE was a contestant on ABC's "American Idol." This fall, she will be joining NELLY on his “Lil Bit of Music Series,” where he will blend musical genres while supporting emerging Country artists.

“Wow, what a blessing it is to officially sign with CURB WORD MUSIC PUBLISHING," said GRACE. “If I could tell my 11-year-old self that at 20 she would be moving to NASHVILLE and signing a pub deal, she would be praising her heart out right about now, so that’s exactly what I’m going to do to celebrate ... I’m forever grateful for the privilege to wake up and do what I have dreamed of doing my entire life!”

