Condolences to the family and friends of MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS/GREEN BAY-APPLETON, WI Prod. Dir. DAVID L. DEPEW, who died on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18 at the age of 60 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

DEPEW spent the last 25 years with the MIDWEST/GREEN BAY-APPLETON cluster. A MICHIGAN native, DEPEW is survived by his wife, ALLISON, and children, JENNIFER and JACKSON.

