Benefit Concert Re-scheduled

Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Inspiritus Disaster Relief Concert benefiting homeowners affected by floods and tornados in MIDDLE TENNESSEE will be rescheduled. Originally planned for SUNDAY, AUGUST 29th (NET NEWS 6/28), the show was to have included performances by Country artists by CRAIG CAMPBELL. CJ SOLAR and others.

Those looking to assist families in need are still able donate at weinspirit.org/donate.

« see more Net News