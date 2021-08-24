Class Of '21

THE MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS has announced the 2021 inductees into the RADIO HALL OF FAME for 2021, including eight current inductees and 33 additional “legends” to be inducted. The ceremony is scheduled for OCTOBER 28th at the WINTRUST GRAND BANKING HALL in CHICAGO.

The current inductees, half selected by a panel of 600 industry members and half voted in by a Nominating Committee (with one committee vote determined by a public vote), are:

Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more): iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAIO (RADIO 95.1)/ROCHESTER’s BROTHER WEASE

Active Local/Regional (10 years or more):iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101)/WASHINGTON’s ELLIOT SEGAL

Longstanding Networks/Syndication (20 years or more): DAN PATRICK

Active Network/Syndication (10 Years or more): KIM KOMANDO

Music Format On-Air Personality: UNIVISION Spanish AC WAMR (AMOR 107.5)/MIAMI’a JAVIER ROMEROSpoken Word On-Air Personality: BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA’s PRESTON ELIOT and STEVE MORRISON

RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER

NPR Founding Director of Programming/Founding Board Member BILL SIEMERING

The additional 33 “legends” posthumously added to honor radio’s 100th anniversary and the HALL’s 33 years, are:

HAL “AKU AKA” LEWIS

RAUL ALARCON SR.

JACKSON ARMSTRONG

DR. JOY BROWNE

FRANKIE CROCKER

DON CORNELIUS

TOM DONAHUE

BILL DRAKE

ARLENE FRANCIS

BARRY GRAY

TONI GRANT

PETEY GREENE

MAURICE “HOT ROD“ HULBERT

JOCKO HENDERSON

E. RODNEY JONES

CHUCK LEONARD

MELVIN LINDSEY

RON LUNDY

MARY MARGARET MCBRIDE

RUTH ANN MEYER

MURRAY “MURRAY THE K” KAUFMAN

MANUEL “PACO“ NAVARRO

PAT O’DAY

EDDIE O’JAY

STU OLDS

ALISON STEELE

“THE REAL” DON STEELE

MARTHA JEAN “THE QUEEN“ STEINBERGTODD STORZ

JAY THOMAS

RUFUS THOMAS

MCHENRY “MAC” TICHENOR

NAT D. WILLIAMS

RADIO HALL OF FAME Chairman KRAIG T. KITCHIN said,“I’m thrilled to welcome this deserving Class of 2021 and look forward to celebrating their inductions in late OCTOBER in CHICAGO. In addition, it’s my honor to announce and recognize the talents of individuals who provided the foundation for so much of our industry’s success, but have not been yet recognized by this institution. These individuals have earned their place within the RADIO HALL OF FAME. We used the opportunity of this medium’s 100th anniversary to undertake a review of the industry’s past performers and operators, to identify a select group of industry legends that left us before they could be properly recognized. We honor their contributions and their memory by these inductions.“

Nominating Committee Chair DENNIS GREEN said, “We are excited to not only announce a fantastic group of inductees for the Class of 2021, but on the 100th anniversary of radio, we honor legends of our industry for their contributions. The best part is having an in-person induction to honor this year’s inductees as well as members of the 2020 RADIO HALL OF FAME class. It’s an honor to recognize the new class of inductees, as well as legends of our industry this year.”

MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS Chairman DAVID PLIER said, “I’m proud to see the list of ‘Legends’ in this inaugural year and the Class of 2021 RADIO HALL OF FAME inductees, chosen by this year’s Nominating Committee.The combined list is the most diverse group of nominees in the hall of fame’s history, which is reflective of the audiences that are and have been listening to radio stations across AMERICA all these years.”

Tickets for the event go on sale SEPTEMBER 1st.

