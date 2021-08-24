Competition Returns

iHEARTRADIO and DAN PATRICK's "THE NEXT GREAT PODCAST" is back for a second year, with the competition opening TODAY and taking entries through SEPTEMBER 17th. 10 semifinalists will be chosen to produce 10-minute pilot episodes (and receive $1,000), with the winner joining the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. TONGAL is back as a co-sponsor of the contest. Last year's winner was LIANNA HOLSTON and SIENA JEAKLE's movie review podcast "TOSSED POPCORN."

“Our first year of THE NEXT GREAT PODCAST exceeded my wildest expectations,” said PATRICK. “What I most love from our contest is the incredible diversity of voices and range of stories that our amazing fans submitted from across the planet. I know that our second year is going to be just as incredible as the first. The DANETTES and I can’t wait to hear them. ”

“Partnering with iHEARTRADIO to discover and develop another breakthrough podcast will connect our diverse community of creators with access to a career-defining opportunity,” said TONGAL CEO JAMES DEJULIO. “There is skyrocketing demand for original content and storytelling in today’s entertainment ecosystem and TONGAL’s platform democratizes access to exciting opportunities like this for creators.”

“Podcasting as a creative medium and launch pad for new talent continues to thrive,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK COO WILL PEARSON. “After the impressive results from last year that brought us ‘TOSSED POPCORN’s’ fresh approach on movie reviews, we are excited to collaborate for a second year with TONGAL to reach their impressive community of creatives as we search for 2021’s next great podcast.”

Find out more at NextGreatPodcast.com.

« see more Net News