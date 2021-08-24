Hot

A new podcast from the HUNTINGTON-USC INSTITUTE ON CALIFORNIA AND THE WEST (ICW) is debuting with an opening season on the devastating fires afflicting the western part of NORTH AMERICA. "WESTERN EDITION," the iCW's first podcast, will debut SEPTEMBER 7th with new episodes of the first season, "The West's On Fire," posting on TUESDAYs through OCTOBER 19th, and is hosted by ICW Director WILLIAM F. DEVERELL.

DEVERELL said, “We at the Institute are always motivated to give history a chair at the table when discussing contemporary issues. Our new podcast allows us to do just that in a more immediate manner, while also engaging Angelenos, Californians, and Westerners as critical thinkers, conscious consumers, and informed community members.

“For our debut season, there couldn’t be a more timely or urgent subject than wildfire in the American West. In an era of deepening climate change and drought, wildfires impact every single one of us. With these episodes, we aim to broaden the discussion of western fire, deepen the public’s contextual knowledge of fire history as we work towards new ways of thinking about fire in the region and in our neighborhoods.”

