Webb

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING UK signed singer-songwriter MIMI WEBB from CANTERBURY, UK, to an exclusive worldwide agreement, covering both catalog and future projects. The pop star has over 200 million streams and hundreds of millions of views with her hits “Before I Go,” “Good Without,” and “Dumb Love." She has 6 million monthly listeners on SPOTIFY and sold out every date in the U.K. and DUBLIN on her first-ever tour.

MIMI WEBB said, “I’m thrilled to join the SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING family. I have been writing songs since such a young age, so having the opportunity to work with the best team in the business is a dream come true.”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING UK Co-Managing Director TIM MAJOR said, “MIMI is, without doubt, a very special artist and songwriter, and the speed with which her music has connected with her ever-growing audience has truly underlined that. She has a huge future ahead of her, and we are very proud that she has chosen SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING to be part of her already incredible team.”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Senior A&R Manager SAUL FITTON said, “MIMI is a truly amazing talent, a real superstar. She is extremely driven, with a brilliant team surrounding her. We’re all incredibly excited to be working with MIMI and to support her in her ever-growing success!”





« see more Net News