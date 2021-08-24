Resource Hub

BACKLINE has created the “Back-To-Work” resource hub, a one-stop-shop for artists, managers, agents, production personnel, and family members to access a collection of vetted resources at any stage in the pandemic’s return of live events. This hub was developed from a partnership with WANDERLUSTTV, BEHIND THE SCENES, BREATHWRK, and other mental health and wellness organizations which provide tools including de-escalation tips, communication tools, and educational materials. The webpage is currently divided into two categories: How To Help Yourself and How To Help Others.

“Working in the music industry was stressful before the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Executive Director HILARY GLEASON, “and we anticipate increased anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges as the community gets back to work. Our biggest goal is to meet the industry where they are, with resources that are appropriate and effective.”

https://backline.care/back-to-work-2021/

« see more Net News