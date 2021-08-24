Ralph B. Stacy R.I.P.

Music Producer/Songwriter RALPH B. STACY died YESTERDAY (8/23). It's been reported that the cause was from COVID-19 complications.

Over the years, STACY produced successful projects with a variety of artists; JOHNNY GILL, DRU HILL, PINK, SWV, KCI & JOJO, COLOR ME BADD,” XSCAPE, LUTHER VANDROSS, JAGGED EDGE, PAUL ABDUL, AARON HALL, and many others.

His colleague and friend, Producer/Singer-Songwriter BOBBY WASHINGTON posted this on his VLOG.





