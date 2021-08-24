Sabio

With the graduation of LEAH VOSE from LINDENWOOD UNIVERSITY, she relinquishes her role as MD for Triple A KCLC (89.1 THE WOOD)/ST. LOUIS. ELENA SABIO, who was AMD, now takes over the MD slot.

SABIO hails from ALMERIA, SPAIN and is currently studying Music Business at LINDENWOOD. She said, “I'm excited to expand my knowledge within the music industry and continue to grow from this new opportunity.”

Music call times for SABIO are WEDNESDAYS from 11a-2p CT. She can be reached at (636) 219-7198, or at kclcmusicdirector@lindenwood.edu.





