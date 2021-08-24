Adds More Performers

MTV has added more artists to perform at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Already announced for the SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 event were CAMILA CABELLO, LIL NAS X, LORDE, MACHINE GUN KELLY and OLIVIA RODRIGO. Added to the lineup are TWENTY ONE PILOTS, SHAWN MENDES, DOJA CAT and CHLÖE.

At this year's event, the FOO FIGHTERS will receive the first-ever MTV "VMAs" Global Icon Award. Look for FOO FIGHTERS to perform at the show.

JUSTIN BIEBER (7) and MEGAN THEE STALLION (6) lead this year's nominations. BILLIE EILISH, BTS, DOJA CAT, DRAKE, GIVEON, LIL NAS X and OLIVIA RODRIGO landed 5 nominations each.

