Expanding Staff

Two new Content Producers have joined the MOTOR RACING NETWORK staff in time for the coming NASCAR playoffs. AUDACY Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA (THE FAN)/CHARLOTTE Producer/Host JULIAN COUNCIL and iHEARTMEDIA Sports WDAE-A-W237CW/TAMPA Exec. Producer/Host TREY DOWNEY are the new additions to MRN's team.

COUNCIL, whose resumé includes stops at ESPN RADIO and CROMWELL Sports WPRT-F (ESPN 102.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE, said, “I'm thrilled to be a part of MRN. Growing up in CHARLOTTE, I always understood the importance of NASCAR to our city and it's an honor to be a member of a sports league that is on the forefront of innovation while also preserving its unique history.”

DOWNEY added, “I’ve wanted to work in sports radio for as long as I can remember and I’m a passionate NASCAR fan that grew up going to races at DAYTONA with my dad. To join MRN and combine those two passions is nothing short of a dream come true.”

The playoffs start SEPTEMBER 5th with the COOK OUT SOUTHERN 500 from DARLINGTON, airing live on MRN.

Council and Downey



« see more Net News