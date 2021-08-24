Angelica Vale - Caro Marquez - Melissa Rios

MERUELO MEDIA Latin Urban KLLI (CALI 93.9)/LOS ANGELES has debuted its new all-female lineup. ANGÉLICA VALE does mornings, CARO MARQUEZ handles middays and now, MELISSA RIOS has moved into afternoons.

MERUELO MEDIA VP/Audio Brands HAZ MONTANA exclaimed, "CALI's Angels! LOS ANGELES de CALI!"

MONTANA continued, "When we realized we had an all-female lineup, we just had to share it with the world, because it is much more interesting than a headline like ‘men are finally in supporting roles,’ even if the truth hurts."

VALE added, "We are different women with different backgrounds and different lives, but we have CALI in common."

MARQUEZ said, "Being among the voices and the women on the brand for Reggaeton y Mas in LA is a dream."

RIOS, who just arrived from sister station, Top 40/Rhythmic KPWR (POWER 106), chimed in saying, "Life decisions can be hard, but this one was easy – especially since I don’t have to get a new parking card!"

KLLI (CALI 93.9) GM/VP of Sales IRMA BARRIOS said, "KLLI is the fastest-growing FM station in LOS ANGELES because of the selfless teamwork by great talent – who for the first time in prime are all female!"





