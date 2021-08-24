Kristen Burke

WARNER MUSIC CANADA has appointed KRISTEN BURKE as it's new Pres. She will take over on OCTOBER 18th and be based in the company’s TORONTO office. She'll report to WMG's PRES./International/Recorded Music, SIMON ROBSON.

BURKE succeeds STEVE KANE, who has served as Pres./WARNER MUSIC CANADA since 2004. She worked for WMG for more than 20 years, most recently serving as EVP/General Manager. Burke began her career at UNIVERSAL MUSIC CANADA in 2000, joining the company as an assistant in National Sales. She rose through the ranks to become VP of Marketing in 2014, and was further promoted to SVP of Marketing in 2016. She was named EVP/General Manager of UNIVERSAL MUSIC CANADA in JANUARY 2018.

BURKE said, “I’m honored to be asked to head up WARNER MUSIC CANADA. As a country, we’ve always been a hotbed for talent that goes on to find a global stage and I want to make sure that we’re tapping into the diverse music scenes across CANADA to help develop the next generation of talent. STEVE has built an incredible team here and I know we’re going to do him proud as we write the next chapter in WARNER MUSIC CANADA’s story.”

ROBSON added, “We’re so excited that KRISTEN is coming onboard to lead WARNER MUSIC CANADA. It’s such a key territory given the incredible talent which has come out of CANADA over the years. KRISTEN has a great reputation across the industry, combining great strategic insight with an instinctive empathy for artists."

