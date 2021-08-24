MVR

SAGA/CAYUGA RADIO GROUP News-Talk WHCU-A-W240CB/ITHACA, NY is making another change in the noon-3p (ET) weekday slot, picking up COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS’ MARKLEY, VAN CAMP & ROBBINS, starting SEPTEMBER 2nd. The station’s initial replacement for PREMIERE’s RUSH LIMBAUGH in that time slot was SALEM’s DENNIS PRAGER.

“MVR will prove to be a big hit here in our region on WHCU,” said CAYUGA RADIO GROUP President CHET OSADCHEY. “Their radio show is dynamic, energetic, intelligent, and adds elements of contemporary humor which people are clamoring for.”

“It’s not easy today to be truly entertaining in the talk format. But MARKLEY, VAN CAMP, AND ROBBINS do exactly that.” said OM CHRIS ALLINGER. “They will find a great daily audience here. Their ability to break down serious topics into common sense resonates with people more than ever.”

“It is a very different kind of radio show,” said News Director JOE SALZONE. “It’s a faster pace. That helps them stand out in a very crowded field of radio talkers.”

