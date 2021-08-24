-
This Week In All Access' 'Women To Watch' Column; Charese Fruge Talks To Cumulus/Chicago Promotions Assistant/Podcaster Hannah B
by Tom Cunningham
August 25, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
In this week's ALL ACCESS “Women To Watch” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE finds out from CUMULUS/CHICAGO Promotions Assistant HANNAH B about what it’s like to begin a broadcasting career in our post-pandemic world.
Musing about taking those next professional steps, HANNAH noted, “One of the most challenging things I have faced is getting rejected from a few different radio gigs that I really wanted. I handled it by staying motivated and putting more effort into my podcast. In addition, I felt this was a sign to enable myself to learn more and become more equipped with the skills required.”
