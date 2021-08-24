Swap

DAIJ MEDIA, LLC is swapping Tropical KJOZ-A (LA CALLE 102.5)/CONROE, TX to HECTOR GUEVARA MINISTRY CORP. for CENTRO CRISTIANO DE VIDA ETERNA's K243BO/ROMA, TX and K254DU/FREEPORT (ANGLETON), TX. CENTRO CRISTIANO DE VIDA ETERNA is also assigning K201IY (now K202EP)/HOUSTON to ALELUYA BROADCASTING NETWORK.

In other filings with the FCC, INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF METROPOLITAN ST. LOUIS is transferring low power FM KYGV-LP/ST. LOUIS to RADIO ST. LOUIS for $5,000 (value of assets).

WCCW RADIO, INC. has applied for an STA to operate WCCW-A/TRAVERSE CITY, MI from a temporary site after losing its licensed site.

ESTRELLA RADIO LICENSE OF HOUSTON LLC has requested an extension of its Silent STA for KJOJ-F/FREEPORT, TX due to "catastrophic tower failure."

And ROBERT YOUNG has closed on the sale of '80s KBZI/MOORELAND, OK to ONE MEDIA, INC. for $10,000.

