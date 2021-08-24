-
AM Swapped For Translators In Houston Area
by Perry Michael Simon
August 24, 2021 at 3:02 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
DAIJ MEDIA, LLC is swapping Tropical KJOZ-A (LA CALLE 102.5)/CONROE, TX to HECTOR GUEVARA MINISTRY CORP. for CENTRO CRISTIANO DE VIDA ETERNA's K243BO/ROMA, TX and K254DU/FREEPORT (ANGLETON), TX. CENTRO CRISTIANO DE VIDA ETERNA is also assigning K201IY (now K202EP)/HOUSTON to ALELUYA BROADCASTING NETWORK.
In other filings with the FCC, INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF METROPOLITAN ST. LOUIS is transferring low power FM KYGV-LP/ST. LOUIS to RADIO ST. LOUIS for $5,000 (value of assets).
WCCW RADIO, INC. has applied for an STA to operate WCCW-A/TRAVERSE CITY, MI from a temporary site after losing its licensed site.
ESTRELLA RADIO LICENSE OF HOUSTON LLC has requested an extension of its Silent STA for KJOJ-F/FREEPORT, TX due to "catastrophic tower failure."
And ROBERT YOUNG has closed on the sale of '80s KBZI/MOORELAND, OK to ONE MEDIA, INC. for $10,000.