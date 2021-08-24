For Your Oldies Fix

It's been years since mid-MICHIGAN Oldies fans have had an outlet for Top 40 hits from the '50s-'80s. Back in the spring, veteran MICHIGAN programmer/announcer JOSH STRICKLAND launched a streaming radio station to fill that need when he created SHIAWASSEE RADIO, an online streaming radio station whose slogan is "80s AND OLDIES."

STRICKLAND most recently hosted mornings on the SMILE FM NETWORK. Prior to that, he spent a decade with WJIM/LANSING, MI (under owners CITADEL, CUMULUS and later, TOWNSQUARE) doing mornings and eventually becoming PD.

While SHIAWASSEE RADIO is still in the growing stages, in addition to seeing regular tune-ins from OWOSSO, DETROIT and other parts of the state, they also boast listeners in markets as far away as NYC, L.A., CHICAGO and HOUSTON.

STRICKLAND is excited to be able to craft the station with a purely local focus and plans to expand his on-air role down the road while adding more local personalities as the station gains momentum. 'RETRO JOE' WARRICK, a voice familiar to LANSING listeners from his decades-long 'Saturday Night Retro Show' on WJIM's sister AC WFMK, has joined for a similar weekend program on the station.

STRICKLAND selected the calls WMZX-DB for the station, which is part of the National Association of Digital Broadcasters. You can listen for free on shiawasseeradio.com.

