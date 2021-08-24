Sponsor

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO has sold the naming rights to the CHICAGO WHITE SOX RADIO NETWORK to the HARD ROCK CASINO NORTHERN INDIANA. The multi-year deal begins in SEPTEMBER and will run through the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

In a press release announcing the sponsorship, ESPN 1000 Market Mgr. MIKE THOMAS called the deal "remarkable" and added, “I can’t wait to hear (SOX radio voice) LEN KASPER say: ‘The ESPN 1000 HARD ROCK CASINO WHITE SOX NETWORK’ each game for years to come.”

« see more Net News