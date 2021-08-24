Nathy Peluso (Photo: Spotify)

SPOTIFY has released a mini-documentary on US RADAR ARTIST, NATHY PELUSO. The ARGENTINA-born and BARCELONA-based singer/songwriter/producer, who has already begun to achieve global recognition for her unique blend of hip-hop, pop, jazz, and LATIN music takes fans through an in-depth journey filled with intimate family moments and old home videos.

Last month, SPOTIFY’s global emerging artists program, RADAR, announced its partnership with NATHY alongside her single, “Mafiosa,” a female-empowerment anthem filled with salsa-inspired rhythms. This mini-doc is phase 2 of the RADAR campaign, which has included playlisting support, a forthcoming SPOTIFY SINGLES recording, and more.

In the eight-minute video, NATHY gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into her rehearsals, where she sits down with her family, sharing childhood photos and memories, sharing of her upbringing, “I’ve always remembered that in my house there was always a lot of love, music, creativity, freedom.”

Explaining her inclination to fuse different sounds and genres, NATHY recalls in the doc how her mother never really played “kid music” for her, instead she introduced her to a wide array of different sounds from around the world: “Everything that I was beginning to make, was always a fusion. It doesn’t make sense to me to keep things separate. I think my philosophy changed as I began to discover music this way.”

Celebrated for her debut album, "Calambre," as well as for songs like LATIN GRAMMY-nominated “Corashe," a noteworthy collaboration on KAROL G's recent album "GATO MALO," and fan favorite “Business Woman,” NATHY’s sound ranges from lyrical hip-hop to pop-inspired anthems. Her music has been streamed over 450 million times on SPOTIFY, with additions to over 190 playlists on the platform, including HITS VIRALES ESPANA, VIVA LATINO, HITS URBANOS and FRESH FINDS LATIN..

