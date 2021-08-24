Sporting An All-Female Air Staff

MERUELO MEDIA Latin Pop/Rhythmic Contemporary KLLI (CALI 93.9)/LOS ANGELES announces its all-female on-air lineup, the only current all-female radio station in LA.

Sails the station's HAZ MONTANA, “CALI’s Angels! LOS ANGELES de CALI! When we realized we had an all-female lineup, we just had to share it with the world, because it is much more interesting than a headline like ‘men are finally in supporting roles,’ even if the truth hurts.”

Multi-media star ANGELICA VALE (known as “LA VALE”) starts the day from 6a –10a (PT), bringing humor, fun and interactive opinions with listeners on trending topics. CARO MARQUEZ from 10a–3p (PT) keeps you company at work. The prime-time lineup wraps up with MELISSA RIOS from 3p–7p (PT).

Commented VALE, “We are different women with different backgrounds and different lives, but we have CALI in common. I’m proud of my colleagues – we have all worked really hard, and are grateful LA connects with us and CALI 93.9.”

Added CARO MARQUEZ, “Being among the voices and the women on the brand for Reggaeton y Mas in LA is a dream. My colleagues are bad ass.”

MELISSA RIOS just joined CALI 93.9 from sister station Top 20 KPWR (POWER 106), which is just down the hall. “Life decisions can be hard, but this one was easy – especially since I don’t have to get a new parking card!” stated RIOS.

Said GM/VP Sales IRMA BARRIOS, “We’re just getting started – and it’s going to be a lot of fun!. KLLI is the fastest-growing FM station in LOS ANGELES because of the selfless teamwork by great talent – who for the first time in prime are all female!”

