The Wolf, Now The Bulldog

iHEARTMEDIA Country KHGE (102.7 THE WOLF)/FRESNO, CA, will temporarily rebrand as "102.7 THE BULLDOG" to coincide with the FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS football home opener. The rebranding began TODAY (8/25) and runs through SATURDAY, AUGUST 28th.

KHGE PD AMANDA McGRAW commented, “In the CENTRAL VALLEY, there's nothing bigger than the BULLDOGS. For the next three days, we are proud to dedicate our whole station to building excitement for the first FRESNO STATE football game of the season, and to welcome the RED WAVE back to BULLDOG STADIUM!”

