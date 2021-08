Funny Stuff In Florida?

Wonderers are wondering what's up with JVC Top 40 WECQ (Q92)/DESTIN-FT. WALTON BEACH, FL. For one, the station's web stream is offline and there were earlier rumors of "changes coming" at noon on SEPTEMBER 1. Also, an image was posted on the station’s website showing an electric guitar leaning against an amplifier. Hmmm... watch this space.

